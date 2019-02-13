You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart, Google-backed Deliv end online grocery partnership

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190213_NVGROCERY13_3693930.jpg
Deliv, which was one of Walmart's earliest partners with pilot programmes in Miami and San Jose, served the retailer with a 90-day termination notice, and the two companies stopped working with each other in late January, according to sources.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington, DC

WALMART Inc and logistics firm Deliv pulled the plug on a key same-day grocery delivery partnership, dealing a setback in the retailer's race against rival Amazon.com Inc to deliver groceries to customers' homes.

The world's largest retailer began bolstering its partnerships with third-party courier firms to reach consumers in 100 US cities last year, after failing to use Uber and Lyft to deliver groceries, and struggling in its attempt to use its own employees to deliver goods.

Deliv, which was one of Walmart's earliest partners with pilot programmes in Miami and San Jose, served the retailer with a 90-day termination notice, and the two companies stopped working with each other in late January, according to two people familiar with the situation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Walmart confirmed the previously unreported decision, and said it still partners with seven delivery firms, including DoorDash and Postmates, four of which it signed up in January.

People familiar with the Walmart partnership with Deliv said the Deliv drivers had to frequently wait 40 minutes or more to collect grocery orders when they showed up at the store.

One reason for that, they said, is because Walmart gives a priority to customers over delivery drivers during regular hours, which complicated the partnership.

The store operations at Walmart "were a huge problem", said one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter, adding the retailer could not "process online grocery orders fast enough".

Deliv declined to comment.

Walmart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman told Reuters the retailer and Deliv mutually decided to end the partnership.

"As with any pilot, the intent is to learn. And we ultimately came to the conclusion with Deliv that while their platform is a good delivery option, it was not the best fit for our programme at this time."

Ms Blakeman said same-day grocery delivery is currently available in 800 of its more than 5,000 US stores and warehouse clubs, and the retailer plans to add 800 more this year.

Deliv offers scheduled same-day deliveries through gig drivers, a model which can work well with faster order processing and a better ability to predict demand and robust volumes.

Walmart is now working mostly with restaurant delivery firms that deliver an order as and when it is generated, one of the sources said.

Both sources said order volumes were low in many markets, and one source said orders had to be delivered over large distances, resulting in both Deliv and Walmart losing money.

"When the partnership with Deliv was struck, the hope was that demand will be stronger than it is now," one of the sources said.

Deliv operates in 1,400 US cities, tapping into networks of local freelance drivers to deliver packages same-day for a fee for a range of retailers, from Home Depot Inc to Kohl's Corp. In October, it raised US$40 million in a new round of financing from investors, including Alphabet Inc's Google and United Parcel Service.

In December, it signed up 20 new US retailers including Nike Inc and Nordstrom.

Deliv can process and deliver thousands of orders in an hour.

Walmart in San Jose was sometimes generating only a hundred orders a week, and there were problems processing that volume through stores, one of the sources said.

Walmart is working to fix the problems at its stores to process orders faster, the source added.

Ms Blakeman said there were no problems with order volume in the market.

The sources also told Reuters that Walmart has ended a separate grocery delivery test from 2017, in which it partnered with smart security company August Home and Deliv for keyless entries to shoppers homes, to deliver groceries directly to their refrigerator. REUTERS

Consumer

Levi Strauss files for IPO, seeks listing on NYSE under ‘LEVI'

French wine and spirits exports shrug off weak China to hit record in 2018

Insider trading lawsuit filed against top CBS execs

Pig and chicken farmers are big winners in China's silicon valley

Toshiba cuts profit outlook again

BuzzFeed journalists vote to unionize in wake of layoffs

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening