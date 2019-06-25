You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart in Mexico launches grocery orders via WhatsApp

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 11:59 AM

nwy_walmart_250619_59_2x.jpg
Walmart's Mexico unit has begun offering grocery delivery from its Superama stores via messaging service WhatsApp, the retailer said on Monday, in a new stab at attracting shoppers outside bricks-and-mortar supermarkets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart's Mexico unit has begun offering grocery delivery from its Superama stores via messaging service WhatsApp, the retailer said on Monday, in a new stab at attracting shoppers outside bricks-and-mortar supermarkets.

WhatsApp, the free text-messaging service owned by social media platform Facebook, is ubiquitous throughout Mexico. Superama shoppers can text an order to a WhatsApp number run by Walmart, known in Mexico as Walmart de Mexico.

A Reuters reporter tried the service on Monday, sending a photo of a handwritten grocery list. A company representative responded immediately, punctuating responses with smiley-face and winky-face emojis.

The representative said Superama charges 49 pesos (S$3.45) for delivery within 90 minutes, or 39 pesos for a later delivery time, and would accept payment in cash or by card upon delivery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Superama represents about 92 of Walmart's 2,459 stores in Mexico, which is the U.S. retailer's largest overseas market by store count. Superama already takes orders via its website and a Superama app, as well as through Cornershop, a third-party delivery app that sells goods for a variety of other stores.

Walmart's plan to buy Cornershop, which operates in Mexico and Chile, for US$225 million, was blocked earlier this month by Mexico's competition regulator, which said that Walmart could not guarantee an even playing field for rivals also using the app.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

Warner Bros gets first woman CEO with appointment of Ann Sarnoff

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD in talks to buy MetLife Hong Kong

Zara's Indian partner is building its own cheaper fashion chain

British consumer spending growth in 2019 seen being slowest in six years

Foreign-based gambling sites blocked in Switzerland from July 1

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Big Three banks earn top marks for customer satisfaction from Asia corporate clients

file75eg9n58l6qmf3647l9.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Linde x ExxonMobil.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boosting supply to ExxonMobil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening