You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart Japan's new CEO: Seiyu 'absolutely' not for sale

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 2:51 PM

file74j34s5eexx13m2dyjjw.jpg
The newly appointed chief executive of Walmart Inc's Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu on Monday denied the business was up for sale, following reports last year that the U.S. retail giant was looking for a buyer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The newly appointed chief executive of Walmart Inc's Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu on Monday denied the business was up for sale, following reports last year that the US retail giant was looking for a buyer.

"I'm not here to sell a business," Lionel Desclee told reporters in Tokyo in his first public remarks since his appointment on Friday. "Absolutely not at all."

Japanese media reported last year that Walmart considered selling Seiyu, and that a sale could amount to around 300 billion to 500 billion yen (S$3.64 billion to S$6.06 billion).

Desclee, who has worked for European food retailer Delhaize Group and was previously CEO of pet shop chain Tom & Co, said he was too new in the job to discuss strategy but was sure that a sale was not in the works.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He joked of "sleepless nights" as he read media reports of a possible sale just as he was considering the Tokyo job.

"Thanks to this article I did thoroughly discuss Walmart's intentions," he said, adding that officials in Bentonville, Arkansas, assured him that he was being hired to grow, rather than sell, the Japanese business.

Walmart first entered the Japanese market in 2002 by buying a 6 per cent stake in Seiyu, and gradually built up its stake before a full takeover in 2008.

Japan has proven a difficult market for many foreign entrants such as Tesco PLC and Carrefour SA. Consumers demand fresh food and high levels of customer service in a highly competitive industry where margins are razor thin after years of deflation.

Under Walmart, Seiyu has closed unprofitable stores. It also launched an online grocery venture with Rakuten Inc last year, although it meets tough competition from rivals which will include Amazon's Fresh service.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

New Zealand firms consider pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers stay away

Big Coffee has problem as craft roasters cut out middleman

Yale University to review coaches' athletic recruits in response to scandal

New data in eternal debate over eggs, heart health

South Korea finds African swine fever in sausage brought in by Chinese traveller

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Japan mobile payments tech firm addition

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening