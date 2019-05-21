You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart, Target, Bed Bath must face lawsuit over fake 'Egyptian' cotton - NY judge

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 3:17 PM

[NEW YORK] A federal judge said Walmart Inc, Target Corp and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc must face a lawsuit claiming they sold linens that were falsely labeled "100 per cent Egyptian Cotton" or "100 per cent Long-Staple Egyptian cotton" despite being suspicious of their origin.

Monday's decision by US District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains, New York, addressed claims that consumers nationwide overpaid for mislabeled cotton produced by an Indian textile company, Welspun India Ltd.

Egyptian cotton often commands a premium price because of its prestige, and because its long fibers yield a finer, lighter, softer and more durable fabric.

In a 39-page decision, Briccetti said consumers may pursue breach of warranty and negligent misrepresentation claims against the retailers and a US unit of Welspun, and fraud claims against the Welspun unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He dismissed fraud claims against the retailers because there was no "strong inference of fraudulent intent." New York and California consumers were allowed to sue the retailers under their respective states' consumer protection laws.

A lawyer for Welspun and Bed Bath & Beyond declined to comment. Walmart, Target and their respective lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The consumers' lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

According to the complaint, the retailers sold Welspun's "Egyptian" cotton well into 2016 even though Target and Bed Bath & Beyond had known for several months, and Walmart had known as early as 2008, that the cotton was mislabeled.

The cotton was sold under the Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet, Better Homes and Gardens, Canopy, Crowning Touch and Perfect Touch brands, court papers show.

Target severed its ties to Welspun in August 2016, and Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond stopped selling the linens in question later that year.

The litigation combined several lawsuits. It was reassigned to Briccetti after the original judge, Richard Sullivan, was promoted to the federal appeals court in Manhattan.

The case is In re Welspun Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-06792.

REUTERS

Consumer

WH Smith chief Clarke steps down, shares fall

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct divests stake in MySale fashion site

Dressbarn clothing chain is being shuttered after attempted sale

JCG to acquire 51% of Malaysian medical aesthetics group for up to RM15.3m

Burning cash is strategy of choice for China's Starbucks rival

Luxury goods may go the way of iPhone in China

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening