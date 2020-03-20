You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers as shoppers surge on coronavirus fears

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 10:02 AM

AB_walmart_200320.jpg
Big-box retailer Walmart Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the United States, citing a jump in shoppers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Big-box retailer Walmart Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the United States, citing a jump in shoppers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rival Amazon.com Inc made a similar move earlier this week, announcing it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States as the virus outbreak boosts online orders.

Walmart also said it plans to pay a special cash bonus of US$300 to full-time hourly workers and US$150 to part-time associates. The company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus, it said.

The 150,000 new workers being hired through the end of May will work in Walmart's stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, the company said, adding that they would be temporary at first but many would convert to permanent roles over time.

"Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times," president and chief executive officer Doug McMillon said.

SEE ALSO

China asks airlines to cut international flights, redirects some due to virus

A rush to stores by shoppers fearing quarantines or product shortages has cleared shelves, prompting retailers to boost stock of food and hygienic items, and have employees on hand for in-store work or delivery.

Walmart said it was implementing a new process to "dramatically expedite" hiring for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers, adding that the usual two-week application cycle would be reduced to a 24-hour process.

REUTERS

Consumer

Amazon confirms first Covid-19 case in New York delivery station

Early novel coronavirus drug trials yield mixed results

Sales at UK luxury group Burberry seen plunging 80% over coronavirus

Rolex shuts all plants, prepares for worst year

BreadTalk seeks noteholder approval to waive technical default for S$100m notes

Luxury seafood supply hit by axed flights as virus bites

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged

[SHANGHAI] China kept its benchmark lending rate steady on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction to ease...

Mar 20, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rebound more than 2.5% at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2.5 per cent at the open on Friday as investors welcomed massive...

Mar 20, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rise; STI up 1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday after Wall Street finished a volatile session higher. 

Mar 20, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, JSH, JMH, Suntec Reit, AEM

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Mar 20, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.21...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.