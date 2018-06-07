You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart, Visa resume lobbying battle over credit-card standards

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 8:11 AM

2018-04-25T030225Z_20863011_RC1D5CFFB1D0_RTRMADP_3_VISA-RESULTS.JPG
Lobbyists for Walmart Inc and other retailers are joining forces with companies that process payments in the latest battle over the US$90 billion that US merchants pay banks annually to process credit and debit-card charges.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Lobbyists for Walmart Inc and other retailers are joining forces with companies that process payments in the latest battle over the US$90 billion that US merchants pay banks annually to process credit and debit-card charges.

Trade groups including the National Retail Federation plan to announce this week that they've joined with Washington advocates for companies such as First Data Corp. They want regulators and lawmakers to give more companies a say in setting standards for card security and new payment technologies.

"We want a seat at the table," said Doug Kantor, a lobbyist at Steptoe & Johnson who is leading the new group, called Secure Payments Partnership. "We are not looking to start another fight but if that's what happens, then that's what happens."

Retailers say networks like Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc make decisions such as which industry is on the hook when cards are stolen. Financial firms counter that retailers and tech companies do have representatives who weigh in on rules for credit cards. They say retailers are just trying to pay less in swipe fees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"All players in the payments ecosystem - including retailers - have the opportunity to provide feedback and participate in the process," said Jeff Tassey, chairman of Electronic Payments Coalition, whose members include networks like Visa and banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"While some industries lobbying Washington for further regulation seem to be more interested in cutting their own costs than protecting their customers from fraud, the payments industry is fully committed to providing security and innovation for all participants," Mr Tassey said.

The group's launch marks the latest flash point in a drawn-out Washington clash over swipe fees, which banks collect from retailers every time consumers use their credit cards. As more consumers shop online and via mobile phones, retailers and financial firms have battled over who should be in control of new technologies and systems to thwart fraud.

With each new system - whether it's an online checkout button, chip cards or Apple Pay - every company from the retailers that accept cards to the banks that extend credit must adopt new systems and standards. Currently, several councils run by the card networks make those decisions.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Amazon to create more than 2,500 jobs in Britain this year

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments at new cancer centre

Faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments at new cancer centre

Plastics still pose a problem for Singapore

Kate Spade: Designer who defined an era

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_LIPROPERTY74PTH_3463631.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Three freehold plots up for sale

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening