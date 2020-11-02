Watch sales pick up, but not to pre-Covid-19 levels

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
LOCAL retailers and suppliers of luxury timepieces have reported a pick-up in business with the re-opening of the economy, but it will still take a while before the sales return to pre-Covid-19 levels.
"The locals are buying more than before, but still not enough to make...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes