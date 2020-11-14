You are here

Home > Consumer

Wendy's may withhold franchise permission from Flynn Restaurant in bankruptcy sale

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 2:51 PM

AK_wdy_1411.jpg
Wendy's Co may not give permission for Flynn Restaurant Group to become a franchisee of the Frosty seller, creating a potential roadblock for a US$816 million bankruptcy sale, a lawyer for the chain said in court Friday.
PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

[DUBLIN, OHIO] Wendy's Co may not give permission for Flynn Restaurant Group to become a franchisee of the Frosty seller, creating a potential roadblock for a US$816 million bankruptcy sale, a lawyer for the chain said in court Friday.

Flynn, the largest eatery franchisee in the US, was approved Friday as the so-called stalking horse bidder to buy about 1,300 Pizza Hut and Wendy's restaurants from bankrupt restaurant operator NPC International.

"We are not hopeful that we can grant consent to Flynn," lawyer Sean O'Neal of law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said on behalf of Wendy's.

The burger chain hasn't consented to Flynn buying the 394 locations in part because Flynn operates hundreds of competing restaurants including Arby's Restaurant Group and Panera Bread locations.

Wendy's and Pizza Hut have both asked for the right to vet potential franchisees in the bankruptcy sale.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr O'Neal said Wendy's and Flynn are in talks about the issue and Wendy's would give an answer by Thursday.

He added that regional Wendy's franchisees are forming a consortium that could make a competing bid for the locations.

LARGEST FRANCHISEE

"Wendy's is trying to put together a competing bid," NPC lawyer Ray Schrock of law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges said in court.

Federal bankruptcy judge David Jones on Friday approved Flynn as the so-called stalking horse bidder, setting a price floor for the bankruptcy sale.

There are at least 32 other potential buyers eyeing the restaurants, according to a court filing.

Flynn is the largest franchisee of eateries in the US with more than 1,200 locations.

Started in 1999 with casual dining chain Applebee's International Inc., Flynn has acquired other restaurant brands in recent years to diversify into fast food and fast-casual offerings.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 02:44 PM
Stocks

Vaccine bursts bubble of concern over dot-com level valuations

[NEW YORK] Getting the stock market right in 2020 has required forgetting about almost everything that made 2020 a...

Nov 14, 2020 02:22 PM
Consumer

US retailer Guitar Center enters restructuring deal to cut debt by US$800m

[TAMPA] Guitar Center Inc, the largest US retailer of music instruments and equipment, has reached a restructuring...

Nov 14, 2020 02:15 PM
Government & Economy

US urges Japan and South Korea to speak out on China

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Friday urged Japan and South Korea to speak out against China's treatment of...

Nov 14, 2020 01:40 PM
Real Estate

Google is planning a new campus near Seattle

[KIRKLAND] Alphabet Inc's Google is building a new campus near Seattle, increasing its presence in a region that is...

Nov 14, 2020 01:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Private equity firms seek novel exits from oil investments

[NEW YORK] Private equity firms that piled into oil-production assets in the past few years now find themselves...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

From condo flippers to homebuyers: Are buying patterns shifting for foreigners in Singapore's real estate?

GrabPay users file police reports over unauthorised payments to Qoo10 and Razer

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for