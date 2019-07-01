You are here

Home > Consumer

Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 12:28 PM

doc760zg3nesj5pasfp4fi_doc760zkmpxu51ux6kp6no.jpg
A fisherman on a whaling ship prepares to depart from a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture. Whaling ships set sail on July 1 from Japan as the country resumed commercial hunts for the first time in decades after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission
AFP

[KUSHIRO, Japan] Whaling ships set sail on Monday from Japan as the country began its first commercial hunts in decades, after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission.

Five vessels from whaling communities left port in northern Japan's Kushiro with their horns blaring and grey tarps thrown over their harpoons.

Japan's decision to withdraw from the IWC was slammed by activists and anti-whaling countries, but the resumption of commercial hunts has been welcomed by Japanese whaling communities, and the departure from Kushiro was celebrated with a send-off ceremony.

"My heart is overflowing with happiness, and I'm deeply moved," said Yoshifumi Kai, head of the Japan Small-Type Whaling Association, addressing a crowd of several dozen politicians, local officials and whalers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is a small industry, but I am proud of hunting whales. People have hunted whales for more than 400 years in my home town."

Celebratory cups of the Japanese liquor sake were handed out during the ceremony, before the boats left the dock.

Whaling vessels are also leaving Monday morning from other ports including in Shimonoseki in western Japan.

- 'Nervous but happy' -

The country's Fisheries Agency said Monday it had set a cap for a total catch of 227 whales through the season until late December -- 52 minke, 150 Bryde's and 25 sei whales.

"I'm a bit nervous but happy that we can start whaling," 23-year-old Hideki Abe, a whaler from the Miyagi region in northern Japan told AFP before leaving.

"I don't think young people know how to cook and eat whale meat any more. I want more people try to taste it at least once."

Whaling has long proved a rare diplomatic flashpoint for Japan, which says the practice is part of the country's tradition and should not be subject to international interference.

As an IWC member, Japan was banned from commercial hunts of large whales, though it could catch small varieties in waters near its coastline.

But it also exploited a loophole in the body's rules to carry out highly controversial hunts of whales in protected Antarctic waters under the banner of "scientific research".

Activists said the hunts had no scientific value, and Japan made no secret of the fact that meat from whales caught on those hunts ended up sold for consumption.

- 'Beginning of the end' -

With its withdrawal from the IWC, Tokyo will carry out whale hunting off Japan, but will end the most controversial hunts in the Antarctic.

"The resumption of commercial whaling has been an ardent wish for whalers across the country," Shigeto Hase, the head of Japan's fisheries agency, said at the departure ceremony in Kushiro.

He said the resumption of commercial whaling would ensure "the culture and way of life will be passed on to the next generation."

Whale meat was a key source of protein in the immediate post-World War II years in Japan, when the country was desperately poor.

But consumption has declined significantly in recent decades -- with much of the population saying they rarely or never eat whale meat -- and activists have pressed Japan to ditch the practice.

Some believe that Japan's return to commercial whale hunting will effectively sound the death knell for the industry.

"Japan is quitting high-seas whaling... that is a huge step towards the end of killing whales for their meat and other products," said Patrick Ramage, director of marine conservation at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

He said commercial whaling in Japanese waters was unlikely to have much of a future given dwindling subsidies and the shrinking market for whale meat.

"What we are seeing is the beginning of the end of Japanese whaling."

AFP

Consumer

From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand

Philippine retail billionaire plans move from fashion to pets

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Swine fever toll in China may be twice as high as reported

Because it is there

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting

Must Read

AK_sgsm_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

Jul 1, 2019
Technology

US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening