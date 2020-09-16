You are here

Women and Asian medics vulnerable to badly fitting masks: report

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 6:40 AM

Women healthcare workers and medical staff with Asian heritage are less likely to be using face masks that fit them properly making them more vulnerable to infection, according to a report on Tuesday calling for more robust equipment testing.
[LONDON] Women healthcare workers and medical staff with Asian heritage are less likely to be using face masks that fit them properly making them more vulnerable to infection, according to a report on Tuesday calling for more robust equipment testing.

