Woolworths Group enters 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia

[BENGALURU] Woolworths Group Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket operator, said on Thursday it entered a 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia Ltd, even as it continues to pursue an IPO or sale of its petrol business.

The firm will also start a wholesale food supply to over 700 existing Caltex convenience sites as part of the deal.

Thursday's deal comes two weeks after Woolworths cancelled a A$1.8 billion (S$1.81 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP Plc, after it was blocked by Australia's antitrust regulator.

