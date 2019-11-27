You are here

Home > Consumer

Xerox launches shareholder fight for control of HP

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 6:56 AM

nz_hp_271133.jpg
Xerox said on Tuesday it would take its hostile takeover offer for HP to shareholders after the computer and printer maker rejected the US$33 billion offer.
PHOTO: DPA

[NEW YORK] Xerox said on Tuesday it would take its hostile takeover offer for HP to shareholders after the computer and printer maker rejected the US$33 billion offer.

The copy machine pioneer said it would make its case to shareholders because the HP board "continues to obfuscate and make misleading statements" about the proposed tie-up.

"The potential benefits of a combination between HP and Xerox are self-evident," Xerox chief executive John Visentin said in a letter to HP's board.

"Together, we could create an industry leader - with enhanced scale and best-in-class offerings across a complete product portfolio - that will be positioned to invest more in innovation and generate greater returns for shareholders."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move sets up a proxy fight for control of HP, a storied Silicon Valley firm that traces its history back to its founding in 1939 by Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard.

SEE ALSO

Daikin Singapore buys building management systems firm BMS for S$12.9m

Mr Visentin said HP's "refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic."

He added that Xerox has made "a compelling proposal - one that would allow HP shareholders to both realize immediate cash value and enjoy equal participation in the substantial upside expected to result from a combination."

HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of a tie-up, saying the Xerox offer "significantly undervalues" the company.

The HP board of directors said in a letter the offer is clouded by "uncertainty regarding Xerox's ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration."

The current HP was created by the 2016 breakup of Hewlett-Packard, leaving the HP consumer division making printers and PCs, spinning off HP Enterprise for cloud computing and servers.

AFP

Consumer

Kimly's Q4 profit falls 6% on lower revenue, higher income tax

Jumbo full-year profit up 5.9% at S$11.7m

Bernard Arnault just bought Tiffany. Who is he?

Tesco follows Amazon playbook with paid loyalty card

Report shows high injury rate at Amazon warehouses

Xerox prepares to take HP buyout bid hostile

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 07:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

South Africa to create extra space for nuclear waste

[JOHANNESBURG] Radioactive waste storage facilities at South Africa's nuclear power station Koeberg will fill up...

Nov 27, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump cracks impeachment jokes at turkey pardoning

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump turned the quirky annual White House ritual of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys...

Nov 27, 2019 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Next phase of Trump impeachment hearings set for Dec 4

[WASHINGTON] The House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase...

Nov 27, 2019 07:05 AM
Transport

UK car body warns output will slump if Brexit leads to tariffs with EU

[LONDON] British annual car production will drop by a third to 1 million by 2024 if Brexit leads to tariffs with the...

Nov 27, 2019 07:02 AM
Transport

Tunisia's state airline to axe 400 jobs in cost-cutting plan

[TUNIS] Tunisair plans to lay off 400 of its full-time employees in 2020 as part of plans to ease financial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly