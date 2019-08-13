You are here

Home > Consumer

Yum Brands promotes COO David Gibbs to top job

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 6:29 AM

BP_Yum Brands_130819_12.jpg
Yum, which has over 48,000 Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants across the globe, is among several restaurant chains facing a tough and competitive market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Yum Brands on Monday named company veteran David Gibbs as its chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Greg Creed, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

Mr Gibbs, 55, has been with the company since 1989, holding several senior roles including chief financial officer for three years before taking charge as chief operating officer earlier this year.

Mr Creed, who has been with Yum for 25 years, will remain as CEO through the end of 2019. He will serve as a part-time adviser next year and also remain on the company's board. The 62-year-old has held the CEO role since 2015 and executed the 2016 spinoff of Yum China. The company's stock has more than doubled since Mr Creed took the helm.

Yum, which has over 48,000 Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants across the globe, is among several restaurant chains facing a tough and competitive market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum bought a stake in food-ordering company GrubHub early last year to improve its delivery services, a priority for today's customers.

Mr Gibbs, who will assume the new role on Jan 1, 2020, served as a chief strategy officer during which he revamped Yum's global restaurant operations model. He was also the CEO of the global Pizza Hut division.

REUTERS

Consumer

Carmakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

Singapore to ban sale of elephant ivory from 2021

No-deal Brexit could deepen Europe's shortage of medicines

Luxury brands apologise over China T-shirt blunders

ByteDance brings Google-like search to China, but with censorship

China's Ivy League dreams fuel lucrative admissions industry

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BT_20190812_CCTOPLINE13_3860372.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sinostar PEC raises the innovation bar

Must Read

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_JPKOREA13_3860743.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

S Korea to drop Japan from its fast-track trade 'white list'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly