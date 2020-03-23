You are here

Home > Consumer

Yum China moves to cooking kits to survive virus

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 10:30 AM

[HONG KONG] KFC and Pizza Hut operator Yum China Holdings is trying out new business lines like catering and delivering raw food for home-cooking to boost revenue as Chinese customers shun eating out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, China's biggest fast-food chain operator began customising menus for its corporate clients which allow employees to order food through KFC's mobile app tailored to their budget. Pizza Hut is now delivering raw steaks - complete with a recipe that details the exact minutes of frying time - to home cooks. Delivery is "contactless": riders drop the food off and stand two metres away to watch people pick up their items.

"The traffic is recovering but it still takes some time," chief executive officer Joey Wat said in an interview Thursday in Shanghai. "Given the challenge and also the opportunity, we were able to give these a big push."

The Chinese restaurant economy has been at a near-standstill for two months as the coronavirus infected nearly 81,000 people locally and killed over 3,200 since it emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Even as China's domestic infections dwindle to zero after harsh containment measures kept hundreds of millions of consumers at home, people remain fearful to go out as the pandemic widens globally. Cases worldwide now top 300,000 with more than 13,000 dead.

About 60 per cent of listed restaurant operators in China are at risk of running out of cash within six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and company reports. Many medium and small-sized operators have already shut down. Food delivery, which contributed about a third of Yum China's revenue pre-outbreak, has boomed.

SEE ALSO

China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all new cases imported

Yum China, which operates 9,200 outlets nationwide according to its latest annual report, has more cash than most to survive even as dine-in demand fell to almost zero and more than 30 per cent of stores were closed during the peak of the epidemic. The group said last month that it expects an operating loss in the March quarter. Ms Wat said that the second quarter will still be "challenging".

OPPORTUNITY FOR INNOVATION

Yum China's "run of strong free-cash-flow generation in 2018-19 will end in 2020 as store closings, shorter operating hours and reduced customer traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak hurt results," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts led by Michael Halen wrote in a March 4 note.

The virus outbreak added to challenges such as fierce competition and high material costs the fast-food giant was already facing. Pizza Hut's same-store sales missed analysts' consensus in the last two quarters prior to the epidemic.

Still, Ms Wat struck a note of optimism. Because Yum China directly manages almost all of its outlets - unlike its former American parent company Yum Brands which works with franchisees - it can move more quickly to innovate and tweak its business model.

Ms Wat said that the company still hopes to open several hundred new outlets this year, and has no plans to lay off any workers. About 95 per cent of its stores are now open although consumer sentiment is still weak.

"For the recovery of the business, we would have to be a little patient. The second quarter will still be a little challenging," said Ms Wat. The crisis "also gives us opportunities to become more open-minded for innovation", she said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

McDonald's to temporarily close all UK, Ireland restaurants amid coronavirus outbreak

Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy

Gucci owner Kering warns of fall in Q1 sales

'Supernormal' H2 earnings expected from Top Glove on virus-related demand: analyst

To stay afloat, the restaurant business in US clings to 'contactless delivery'

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 10:22 AM
Government & Economy

US jobless rate may soar to 30%, Fed’s Bullard says

[ATLANTA] Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard predicted the US unemployment rate may hit 30 per...

Mar 23, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports fewest new coronavirus cases since Feb 29 peak

[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the peak so far on February...

Mar 23, 2020 10:08 AM
Life & Culture

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

[NEW YORK] Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has...

Mar 23, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge 5% at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks nosedived at the open on Monday, with investors spooked by the rising worldwide...

Mar 23, 2020 09:52 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA confirms 96% capacity cuts, grounding 138 planes

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Monday announced it is cutting 96 per cent of its planned capacity originally scheduled...

UPDATED 10 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.