Zilingo reportedly near 'unicorn' status after US$226m Series D round
It will use fresh funds to invest in infrastructure and technology needed to further integrate and digitise fashion and beauty supply chain, and to expand in key markets
FASHION and lifestyle products platform Zilingo has raised US$226 million in equity in a series D funding round led by Sequoia Capital.
Other investors in the round were Temasek Holdings, Burda Principal Investments, Sofina, EDBI and existing investors.
