STARTUPS

Zilingo reportedly near 'unicorn' status after US$226m Series D round

It will use fresh funds to invest in infrastructure and technology needed to further integrate and digitise fashion and beauty supply chain, and to expand in key markets
Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BT_20190213_CCZILINGO131WFV_3694171.jpg
"We definitely think of ourselves as a company that will be profitable soon and can potentially consider an IPO," says Zilingo's co-founder and CEO Ankiti Bose.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20190213_CCZILINGO131WFV_3694171.jpg
Singapore-based Zilingo is now valued at US$970 million, according to a Bloomberg report.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

FASHION and lifestyle products platform Zilingo has raised US$226 million in equity in a series D funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

Other investors in the round were Temasek Holdings, Burda Principal Investments, Sofina, EDBI and existing investors.

