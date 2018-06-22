CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Across

1 Take sailor by canal (6)

4 An easy putt? Check, if need be (2,1,5)

9 Complete a tirade about Republican (6)

10 Dog left abroad, sadly, having nipped rear of traveller (8)

11 Women who have the potential to succeed (9)

13 Savings scheme account for man (5)

14 Different age: one parting as a consequence of this? (10,3)

17 Comic sat and wrote rhyme for a song (6,7)

21 Foreign article about piece of fiction (5)

23 Well-thought-of agent joining university board (9)

24 Opiate given in extremely severe case (8)

25 A red morel flourishing close to forest (6)

26 Number approaching a hot island in wooden vessel (5,3)

27 Like a bog containing first of daffodils (6)

Down

1 Lack of interest in a course beginning in Yeovil (6)

2 Bold action of duke getting it wrong before party (7-2)

3 Business worry (7)

5 Change affected place housing refugees, perhaps (7,4)

6 Entrance to building in harbour one small company used (7)

7 Girl Irish lad stood up (5)

8 Printed data's difficult reproduction (4,4)

12 Drink with gang in small club (11)

15 Blouse I placed among clothes laid out (9)

16 Over in Saint-Denis, SAS saw sniper, say (8)

18 Record of meeting in petty sessions, principally (7)

19 Madcap may be possessed, penning circular letter and article (7)

20 Eye or heart (6)

22 Test side batting with rising support (5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Gastropods, 6 Coop, 9 Scuff, 10 Inanimate, 12 Clint Eastwood, 14 Runner-up, 15 Crayon, 17 Spiral, 19 Emporium, 21 Proportionate, 24 Transport, 25 Irate, 26 Heed, 27 Wellington

Down: 1 Gush, 2 Soupcon, 3 Refrigerators, 4 Printout, 5 Drama, 7 Oratory, 8 Pseudonyms, 11 Interrogation, 13 Crosspatch, 16 Immortal, 18 Isolate, 20 Inexact, 22 T-bone, 23 Dean

