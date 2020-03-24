Odette keeps top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards

SINGAPORE’S three Michelin-starred restaurant Odette retained its top position in the 2020 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for the second year in a row. The announcement was on March 24 in a low-key video streamed online after the original ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Singapore restaurants on the list also did well, with most moving up from last year, led by Burnt Ends which was promoted to fifth place from its 10th spot previously. Les Amis was a double winner, as the three Michelin-starred restaurant shot up to number 11 from 33 last year, in addition to receiving the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award.

Zen made its debut in the list at number 28, behind Jaan by Kirk Westaway which was elevated to number 21 from 32. Corner House moved up slightly by seven spots to 42 from 49. Only Nouri fell sharply from its 39th position to just barely making it into the list at number 50.

“It was unexpected to retain the award from last year,” said chef Julien Royer of his win. “To share it with the whole team was very special, especially in this time of crisis - this is something for them to stay positive and look to the future.” Of the current situation, he said: “We are still learning to adapt, the most important thing is to ensure a safe environment for guests and staff.”

Added Les Amis’ director of culinary and operations Sebastien Lepinoy: “It’s good to hear that we did a good job (moving from 33 to 11). Times are hard for the industry, and it seems to get worse by the day. I hope (the 50 Best list) helps us to get support from Singapore customers. I know people are afraid to go out and eat but we ensure the best hygiene and safety for our guests.”

Originally meant to be held in Saga prefecture in Japan, there was little fanfare in the video presentation by William Drew, director of content for William Reed Business Media, which runs both the Asian and world version of the lists. There were taped messages of support from chefs around the world and a short film about Saga as consolation for the missed food tours that the tourism board had planned for the event.

The awards come at a somber time, with the restaurant industry around the world badly hit by the Covid-19 virus which has seen borders close and even famed restaurants like Noma in Copenhagen closed temporarily and Alain Ducasse’s Rech in Hong Kong permanently shutting its doors.

Said Mr Drew: “Today’s announcement is not a celebration. The objective is recognition. This time, more than ever, the restaurant sector needs support.”

Full list of winners:

1. Odette, Singapore

2. The Chairman, Hong Kong

3. Den, Tokyo

4. Belon, Hong Kong

5. Burnt Ends, Singapore

6. Suhring, Bangkok

7. Florilege, Tokyo

8. Le Du, Bangkok

9. Narisawa, Tokyo

10. La Cime, Osaka

11. Les Amis, Singapore

12. Vea, Hong Kong

13. Indian Accent, New Delhi

14. Mingles, Seoul

15. Gaa, Bangkok

16. Sorn, Bangkok

17. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, Tokyo

18. Mume, Taipei

19. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

20. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

21. Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Singapore

22. Wing Lei Palace, Macau

23. Sichuan Moon, Macau

24. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo

25. Seventh Son, Hong Kong

26. JL Studio, Taichung

27. Toctoc, Seoul

28. Zen, Singapore

29. Sazenka, Tokyo

30. Ministry of Crab, Colombo

31. Amber, Hong Kong

32. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong

33. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong

34. Hansikganggan, Seoul

35. Ode, Tokyo

36. Raw, Taipei

37. Locavore, Bali

38. Paste, Bangkok

39. Bo.lan, Bangkok

40. La Maison de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai

42. Corner House, Singapore

43. Shoun RyuGin, Taipei

44. Toyo Eatery, Manila

45. Bukhara, New Delhi

46. Sushi Saito, Tokyo

47. 80/20, Bangkok

48. L'Effervescence, Tokyo

49. Inua, Tokyo

50. Nouri, Singapore