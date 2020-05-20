A market relying on fax and phone shaken by work-at-home traders

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[LONDON] Companies seeking to get a slice of trading in the world's fastest-growing fossil fuel appear to be getting a much needed push from the coronavirus.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is one of the few main commodity markets left where traders still rely heavily on a hodgepodge of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes