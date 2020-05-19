You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Africa's top coffee grower faces climate risk

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 2:33 PM

file79o5ns0b800ky8iw518.jpg
Africa's largest coffee grower, could face "significant volatility" in the crop's yields in a decade due to changing weather patterns, according to McKinsey & Co.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Ethiopia, Africa's largest coffee grower, could face "significant volatility" in the crop's yields in a decade due to changing weather patterns, according to McKinsey & Co.

A drop in coffee yields in the magnitude of 25 per cent will become more likely by 2030 as temperatures increase and rainfall decreases during the crop's flowering, Mckinsey said in a report on Monday.

"Our analysis predicts that future shifts in precipitation will significantly increase the chance that Ethiopia's coffee farmers experience poor yields in any given season," the consultancy said.

McKinsey highlights climate change as a major challenge Africa faces in improving farming, and warns that "higher volatility in the yields of major African food crops results in higher price volatility." The study projects yields -- focusing on coffee and wheat in Ethiopia, and corn and cotton in Mozambique -- in the face of climate change.

"African countries are already working to counteract this volatility," according to McKinsey. "Better and more localized planning and financial mobilization will be key."

SEE ALSO

Equinor-led group approves major Norwegian CO2 storage project

Sub-Saharan Africa needs as much as US$65 billion for irrigation to fulfill its farming potential, of which US$3 billion will be required in Mozambique and US$2.3 billion in Ethiopia. McKinsey further estimates an US$8 billion investment gap for storage.

Output of wheat, a staple in Ethiopia, won't be as volatile as the nation's coffee production, according to the report.

McKinsey projects corn production in Mozambique will be very volatile with changes in yields of between 20 per cent and 30 per cent by 2030. Corn is grown by most rural homes in southeast African country. Cotton output in will be more stable as hotter temperatures, good for the crop, become common, according to the study.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Mitsui considers stake sale in Indonesia’s Paiton Energy

Barley blow to Australian farmers after China slap

Indian fuel sales boost signals worst of rout might be over

China new wind, solar capacity plummets in Q1

Biden says he would kill Keystone XL pipeline

US oil output from major shale to drop in June to nearly 2-year low

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

LCH clears first SORA derivatives trade

GLOBAL clearing house LCH has cleared the first Sing-dollar interest rate swaps referencing the Singapore Overnight...

May 19, 2020 03:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit manager appoints Harmeet Singh Bedi as deputy CEO, CFO

THE manager of Prime US Reit has appointed Harmeet Singh Bedi as its new deputy chief executive officer (CEO) and...

May 19, 2020 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong looks to speed up IPOs to boost liquidity, cut risk

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's stock exchange is looking at speeding up the process of getting initial public offerings (...

May 19, 2020 02:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer says 2020 profit unpredictable after trading boost

[ZURICH] Julius Baer Group joined rivals in reporting a boom in client trading, lifting profitability even as...

May 19, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has apologised to 357 Covid-19 patients who received an erroneous text message saying they had...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.