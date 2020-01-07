You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Agriculture trader Louis Dreyfus cuts jobs to rein in costs

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 10:41 AM

rk_MargaritaLouis-Dreyfus_070120.jpg
The move comes weeks after the firm, controlled by billionaire heiress Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, announced a cost-cutting programme and "systematic review of hiring and salary increases." It also follows the company's decision to sell some assets and exit certain businesses, the people said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] Louis Dreyfus Co is cutting jobs as the embattled agricultural commodities trader tightens its belt amid low profits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most of the staff being laid off are in support, back office and administrative functions, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. The cuts started in December and it's unclear how many workers will be affected, the people said.

The move comes weeks after the firm, controlled by billionaire heiress Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, announced a cost-cutting programme and "systematic review of hiring and salary increases." It also follows the company's decision to sell some assets and exit certain businesses, the people said.

A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 169-year-old trading house is being squeezed by thin industry margins after years of bumper crops reduced volatility traders need to thrive. It has also been hit by trade wars and the spread of African swine fever in Asia, which has reduced demand for soybeans.

SEE ALSO

Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protest against German job cuts

Last year, Louis Dreyfus agreed to sell all of its Canadian inland grain elevators and announced it would exit the dairy business. The company has also sold its metals operations and parts of its fertilizer unit in recent years.

Profit at the company fell 45 per cent to US$71 million in the first six months of last year and Chief Executive Officer Ian McIntosh warned in October that tough markets would persist for the rest of the year.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

UK’s EG Group weighs counterbid for Caltex Australia

China must cancel new coal plants to achieve climate goals: study

Occidental plans to slash US$7.8b debt with pipeline split

Brazil looks to smooth impact of oil price spikes: minister

Oil steadies as market ponders Iran's next move

Oil hits US$70 as Mideast crisis deepens fear of supply disruption

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 10:49 AM
Transport

Bentley returns to profitability as sales rise in 2019

[LONDON] British luxury carmaker Bentley returned to profitability in 2019, helped by a 5 per cent sales increase...

Jan 7, 2020 10:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

UK’s EG Group weighs counterbid for Caltex Australia

[SYDNEY] EG Group, one of the world's largest independent gas station and convenience store chains, is considering a...

Jan 7, 2020 10:45 AM
Government & Economy

Philippine inflation speeds up in December on higher food costs

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation picked up more than expected in December, but remained within the central bank'...

Jan 7, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

With clock ticking, British MPs scrutinise Brexit deal

[LONDON] British MPs on Tuesday resume scrutiny of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as he races to get it...

Jan 7, 2020 10:38 AM
Transport

GM delivered 3.09m vehicles in China in 2019, down 15% y-o-y

[SHANGHAI] General Motors' vehicle sales in China fell 15 per cent in 2019, as the US automaker suffered a prolonged...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly