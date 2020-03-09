You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Alaska LNG passes major permitting milestone, hurdles remain

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 11:38 AM

[NEW YORK] A US energy regulatory report for Alaska Gasline Development Corp's proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas project found it would provide economic benefits to the state but could cause some significant adverse environmental impacts.

In the final environmental impact statement (EIS), issued on Friday, staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) concluded that most environmental impacts "would be reduced to less than significant levels with the implementation of proposed or recommended" measures.

But it added: "Some impacts would be adverse and significant," including to the permafrost, wetlands, forest and caribou.

The EIS is a mandatory step toward gaining federal approval to build and operate the project. FERC is the federal agency responsible for authorizing onshore LNG facilities for the export of natural gas.

FERC is scheduled to issue its final order for the project in June.

SEE ALSO

Exxon signals Q4 weakness in chemicals and refining, offset by asset sale

"The final EIS is a milestone in the Alaska LNG permitting process – a process still with significant hurdles," Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

"We look forward to reviewing the EIS and receiving the record of decision from FERC, at which point we will evaluate our next steps," Mr Dunleavy said, noting the project must be led by private enterprise.

Alaska Gasline, which has estimated Alaska LNG would cost about US$43.4 billion, has signed agreements with BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp to help advance the development of the project.

BP and Exxon Mobil produce massive amounts of oil in Alaska and have discovered huge gas resources that are stranded in the North Slope. The project would allow that gas to access markets around the world.

Alaska LNG is designed to liquefy about 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from a facility to be built in Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula southwest of Anchorage. It includes an 807-mile (1,300-km) pipeline from the North Slope.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to fuel about 5 million US homes for a day.

Alaska LNG is just one of more than four dozen LNG export projects under development in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including at least two others in Alaska.

Just looking at projects under construction, US LNG capacity is expected to jump to 10.0 bcfd by the end of 2020 from 8.5 bcfd now, putting the country on track to become the world's biggest LNG exporter by the mid 2020s.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil down about 20% after Saudi price cuts

Global CO2 emissions from power sector fell 2% last year: study

Gold outshines all assets amid virus fears

Petrochemical sector faces drop in demand, rather than supply

Saudis plan big oil output hike, starting price war

Gulf shares in panic sell-off after Opec+ failure

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash

[HONG KONG] Equity markets collapsed on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears over the global...

Mar 9, 2020 11:30 AM
Transport

As one of China's 'Detroits' reopens, world's automakers worry about disruptions

[BEIJING] Automakers across the world face the possibility of extended supply chain disruptions as factories in...

Mar 9, 2020 11:19 AM
Transport

Covid-19: SIA cabin crew to wear surgical mask on board as safety precaution

[SINGAPORE] Cabin crew on the Singapore Airlines (SIA) are now required to wear surgical masks on board, with the...

Mar 9, 2020 11:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks down more than 6% at break

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks plunged more than 6 per cent at the break on Monday on fears over the novel coronavirus and...

Mar 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears

[SINGAPORE] The operator of cruise ship Costa Fortuna said it was heading to Singapore to end its journey...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.