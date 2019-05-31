You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Alaskan oil shipped to China for first time in almost a year: data

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 6:42 AM

lwx_Exxon Mobil_310519_20.jpg
It could not be immediately learned who sold the crude. Alaskan producers Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc declined to comment.
PHOTO: AFP

[HOUSTON] One million barrels of Alaskan crude is due in China next week, the first such shipment in almost a year, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon and vessel-tracking firm Kpler.

China's imports of US crude have fallen amid the two countries' trade dispute to 41,600 barrels per day (bpd) in the six months ended February, from 377,000 bpd in the first half of 2018, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Tanker Sonangol Cabinda departed last week from Alaska's Valdez terminal carrying Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude and is projected to arrive on June 6 in Qingdao, a hub of independent refiners in east China, the data showed.

It could not be immediately learned who sold the crude. Alaskan producers Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ANS crude in late April traded as little as 25 cents per barrel above global benchmark Brent crude futures, compared with US$1.35 in late May.

"Asia is hunting for medium sour barrels" after supplies were limited following US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. "It's the most desired barrel at the moment."

The vessel could be diverted before it reaches China, but its vessel tracking signal that specifies a destination in China and three deliveries from other US ports to China since April suggest the oil will reach China, analysts said.

Alaska's shipments to China are "likely to become rarer as the trade war bites," one trader said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls to 2-month lows on small US crude stock draw, trade war worries

Banks need to step up in the move to a low-carbon future

Ending coal financing, and jump-starting sustainability

Australian farmers face more hot, dry weather: forecast

Dry weather crimps Fonterra's New Zealand, Australia milk output

Oil prices fall as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

lwx_office workers_310519_5.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening