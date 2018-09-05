You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Alcoa braces for alumina strike vote in Western Australia

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

A VOTE by striking workers at Alcoa's giant Western Australia operations will close on Thursday, with the union anticipating a strong "no" vote that could prolong the four-week-old strike.

Around 1,500 workers at three alumina refineries and two bauxite mines in Western Australia state walked out on Aug 8 over a new workplace agreement that they say does not offer sufficient job security.

The refineries account for around 9.3 million tonnes of capacity or some 8 per cent of the world supply of alumina, which is used to make aluminium.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An extended outage threatens to further stress a market already suffering from a global shortfall.

An Alcoa spokeswoman said the company had contingency plans to ensure operations can continue during industrial action. "We have not experienced any signficant impact from the action to date and will continue to assess the situation as it develops."

A shortfall in alumina has grown this year due to US sanctions against global aluminium maker UC Rusal and the partial closure of the world's biggest alumina plant, Norsk Hydro's Alunorte in Brazil.

Prices for alumina futures traded at US$558 a tonne this week, up by a quarter from US$450 in late June. In the physical market, a recent tender went for US$632, traders said.

Australian producers of alumina, South 32 and Alumina Ltd, both said last month that they expect high prices for the alumina to stretch into next year based on tight global supply, while Chinese producers have stepped up exports.

Alcoa last year also won regulatory approval to ship 2.5 million tonnes of Western Australia bauxite to third-party customers, on top of the production it supplies to feed its alumina refineries in the state.

Alcoa said it had offered employees a generous agreement that provided income growth on top of already "very competitive pay and conditions". Australian Workers' Union (AWU) Western Australia branch secretary Mike Zoetbrood said the union had seen "no movement on the 'job security' issue" with Alcoa, and was waiting for the ballot result due this Friday. "We anticipate a very strong 'no' vote from the members," he said in an emailed response to questions.

Alcoa also said there had been an "operational issue" at the Pinjarra alumina refinery over the weekend that was "unrelated" to the industrial action. The problem has been fixed.

The refineries and mines are owned by Alcoa of Australia Ltd, which is part of the AWAC group of companies and owned 60 per cent by Alcoa and 40 per cent by Alumina Ltd. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Top solar producers in China ramp up capacity amid slump

Shell invests in new tanks on Jurong Island

Libya leads Opec oil output to 2018 high despite Iranian cuts

Castlelake considering Brazil sugar mills for acquisition -source

White South African workers to strike over perks for blacks

France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening