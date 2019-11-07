You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal wants to cut 5,000 Italy jobs: prime minister

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 12:40 PM

nz_ArcelorMittal_071163.jpg
Steel giant ArcelorMittal pulled out of an agreement to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva because of production concerns, Italy's prime minister has said, warning the company wants to cut 5,000 jobs at one of its plants.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] Steel giant ArcelorMittal pulled out of an agreement to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva because of production concerns, Italy's prime minister has said, warning the company wants to cut 5,000 jobs at one of its plants.

The world's biggest steelmaker on Monday retreated from its plan to buy the steel producer, blaming a decision by Rome to not grant it immunity from prosecution over the heavily polluting Taranto plant.

The announcement caused shockwaves in Italy where the deal was expcted to safeguard thousands of jobs.

But the country's prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday said the decision was instead over production targets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The real reason for their withdrawal is that their investments are not profitable and they are demanding now that 5,000 jobs are cut. It's unacceptable," he said, after meeting with ArcelorMittal's management.

SEE ALSO

DFS again increases severance payouts to retrenched staff

If the steel giant goes ahead with its plan to pull out of the plant, the government "will not stay inert", he added.

The prime minister hopes that following the discussion, ArcelorMittal will return to the negotiating table "with acceptable and tenable proposals".

ArcelorMittal began leasing the plant - with an obligation to buy it - last November, and had plans to invest 2.4 billion euros (S$3.7 billion) to revive it, including 1.2 billion euros to curb pollution by 2024.

The steel giant was given a period of legal immunity to bring the site up to environmental standards.

But after much prevarication, the Italian parliament revoked that decision and the company lost its immunity on November 3.

The Taranto plant in the south of Italy is mired in controversy because experts believe that some 7,500 people have died in the surrounding area as a result of diseases linked to toxic emissions.

The plant - Europe's largest integrated steelmaking site - has a workforce of more than 8,000 in the poverty-hit southern Italian city, where unemployment is high.

Mr Conte said he would meet with unions on Thursday and asked the whole country to form a "common front" to support the site.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Singapore Refining Co delivers first low-sulphur bunker fuel cargo

Australia to offer farmers hurt by drought up to A$1b in cheap loans

Africa's largest power dam stokes regional tensions

Oil prices fall on large US crude build, delay in US-China trade signing

China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports: Trudeau

Brazil hopes to raise US$26.5b in mega oil field auction

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

New sales dip 4% for Singapore life insurance sector in January-September

MARKET volatility and Singapore’s subdued economic growth weighed on insurance sales in the first nine months of...

Nov 7, 2019 12:19 PM
Banking & Finance

South-east Asian banks to lose out on US$5b in payments revenue by 2025: study

BANKS in South-east Asia are set to miss out on as much as US$5 billion, or 14.3 per cent of their payments revenue...

Nov 7, 2019 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia defends economic data against doubters

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati defended the nation’s statistics, saying there was no...

Nov 7, 2019 12:19 PM
Technology

Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

[SAN FRANCISCO] Leaked documents from a civil suit against Facebook show how the social network aimed to employ user...

Nov 7, 2019 12:03 PM
Real Estate

More HDB resale flats sold in October after higher grants, income ceilings kick in

MORE Housing Board (HDB) resale flats  were sold last month compared with previous months after higher grants and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly