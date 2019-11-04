You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Asia-Pacific's 2nd-richest woman Gina Rinehart's wealth swells as family split lingers

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 9:12 AM

WH_gina_021175.jpg
Dividends relating to the dispute "have not yet been able to be paid, and cannot be paid until those disputes are resolved", according to the statement.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MELBOURNE] Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart's fortune swelled US$2.1 billion after her closely held company reported improved financial results on the back of higher iron ore sales.

Hancock Prospecting Pty's revenue rose 39 per cent for the year to June 30. Earnings also improved at the Perth-based group with a 90 per cent increase in net profit to A$2.6 billion (S$2.44 billion). The results lifted Ms Rinehart's wealth to US$17.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a US$3.7 billion increase since the beginning of the year.

While Ms Rinehart's fortune has grown, there's long-standing division about how it will be shared. Legal action over a family trust began in 2011. A provision for dividends payable to the beneficiaries of the trust rose from A$1.63 billion to about A$1.85 billion, according to a company statement on the latest financial results. A court decided this year that the dispute with two of her children, John and Bianca, should be heard behind closed doors.

Dividends relating to the dispute "have not yet been able to be paid, and cannot be paid until those disputes are resolved", according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest jump puts Ms Rinehart back among the world's 10 richest women. She's the second-richest woman in the Asia-Pacific region after Chinese real estate titan Yang Huiyan, who's worth US$24.1 billion. Ms Rinehart tops Bloomberg's list of the richest Australians ahead of Harry Triguboff who ranks second with US$9.4 billion.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft's Gates joins Amazon's Bezos as the only two members of the US$100b club

Hancock Prospecting has benefited from a rise in iron ore prices and production improvements. Roy Hill, an iron ore project in the resource–rich Pilbara region, has lifted sales volumes while reducing costs, according to the company.

Improvements were also recorded in the agricultural business. In recent years, Ms Rinehart has been a big buyer of livestock and agricultural land. The agriculture division achieved an 85 per cent increase in revenue to A$137 million, but remains a relatively small part of the overall business accounting for less than 2 per cent of total revenue across the minerals-heavy group.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Growth in China's LNG imports tumbles as economy slows

SP Group sees greener future for Singapore in trading power with neighbours

Norway's Ugland says nine crew abducted by pirates from vessel off Benin

CEO behind Occidental, Anadarko mega-deal faces investor scrutiny

Saudi Arabia gives approval for Aramco IPO

Pig deaths on Russian border suggest China's outbreak is spreading

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 09:23 AM
Stocks

Banks cap Australian shares after Westpac results; NZ rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday as signs of headway in Sino-US trade talks supported risk appetite, but...

Nov 4, 2019 09:22 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3% to 3,240.24

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday morning, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.3 per cent, or 10.81 points...

Nov 4, 2019 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares rise at Monday's open

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.88...

Nov 4, 2019 08:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Growth in China's LNG imports tumbles as economy slows

[BEIJING] Growth in Chinese imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is set to slow sharply this year reflecting a...

Nov 4, 2019 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Manulife US Reit, EHT, ISDN, SIA Engineering, SingPost, NetLink

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly