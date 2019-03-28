You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Asia's vanishing gas premium leaves Europe as swing buyer

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

ASIA is no longer the premium market for liquefied natural gas.

The key benchmark in the world's biggest LNG consuming region, S&P Global Platts' Japan/Korea Marker (JKM), has dropped below Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) prices for the first time since April 2016

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip as market eyes US stocks

Oil prices slip as market eyes US stocks

Global iron ore market faces deficit, warns mining billionaire

Global iron ore market faces deficit, warns mining billionaire

Smart City adoption needs tailored approach

Planned steel plants will add to supply glut - OECD

Editor's Choice

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Pilot plans for underground space in select areas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening