You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia approves vast Adani coal mine

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 1:13 PM

BP_Adani_130619_62.jpg
The project has been the subject of a fierce political fight, with supporters saying it will bring much-needed jobs to rural Queensland but opponents warning of a new generation of coal exports that will be burnt in India and China and help further degrade the planet.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia approved the construction of a controversial coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday, paving the way for a dramatic increase in coal exports.

Drawing a line under a decade of rancorous debate, Queensland's government said it had approved a groundwater management plan for Adani's Carmichael mine - the last major legal hurdle before construction could begin.

The vast open cut mine is slated to produce up to 60 million tonnes of coal a year, boosting Australia's already vast exports by around 20 per cent.

Coupled with the construction of a railway link, it could open a swathe of Queensland up to exploitation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project has been the subject of a fierce political fight, with supporters saying it will bring much-needed jobs to rural Queensland but opponents warning of a new generation of coal exports that will be burnt in India and China and help further degrade the planet.

Conservationists also say it would threaten local vulnerable species and mean coal will have to be shipped from a port near the World Heritage-listed Barrier Reef.

The debate intensified during the latest general election, which took place amid brutal droughts, floods and wildfires that had highlighted the country's susceptibility to climate change.

Victory for the incumbent conservative Liberal Party had virtually assured the project would go ahead.

Adani has indicated that work would begin within days but while the Queensland state approval will permit preliminary construction, the firm still must obtain some federal approvals before it can begin extracting coal.

The company will also still have to contend with low coal prices and a global shift to renewable energy, which could make the project less profitable.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil expands Singapore refinery to upgrade base-oil production

EU gas investment undermines bloc's climate goals: analysis

US regulator urges review of financial risk posed by climate change

Oil slumps 4% on US crude build, slowing demand fears

Opec fails to reach consensus on setting new meeting date

Trafigura profit leaps on strong oil and gas trading

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Must Read

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

BP_Gojek_130619_60.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT preferential offering oversubscribed; EGM for Waterway Point acquisition set for June 28

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening