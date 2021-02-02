 Australia in hydrogen tech push beyond fuel production, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia in hydrogen tech push beyond fuel production

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

AUSTRALIA aims to speed up and coordinate efforts by scientists and small- and medium-sized businesses to develop hydrogen technologies, setting up 13 clusters nation-wide in its race to build a competitive industry.

Government-backed National Energy Resources Australia (Nera), which set up the clusters, said on Monday that the goal was to identify gaps in developing and commercialising hydrogen-focused technologies, such as for storage, distribution and use in microgrids - separate from projects underway to produce hydrogen.

Nera chief executive Miranda Taylor said that small businesses were already starting to commercialise technology solutions. "They really need to club together and build their . . . capacity to supply integrated solutions to customers - whether it be customers in Australia or as we look not just to export hydrogen as a commodity but export our capability and knowhow," Ms Taylor told Reuters.

The clusters include universities, entrepreneurs, local governments and Tokyo-based Cleantech Japan.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Australian government has committed over A$500 million (S$508 million) to back the development of a hydrogen industry and included hydrogen as a priority in a 10-year plan to invest A$18 billion in technologies to cut carbon emissions.

Its main aim is to produce clean hydrogen for under A$2 per kilogram.

"Importantly, if we can get hydrogen produced at under A$2 a kilogram, it will be able to play a role in our domestic energy mix, bringing down energy prices and keeping the lights on," Angus Taylor, Australia's energy and emissions minister, said in e-mailed comments. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Brokerage curbs push Reddit-driven traders to chase silver lining elsewhere

Opec+ sees almost full compliance with agreed January oil-supply cuts

China solar unit defaults on US$500m amid 700% rally

Silver prices, miners surge as retail buyers pile in

ExxonMobil, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020: sources

Gold, diamond demand trending up ahead of festivities

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth will rebound to 4.6 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020,...

Feb 2, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

[WASHINGTON] A measure of US manufacturing remained robust at the start of the year, though pandemic-related supply...

Feb 1, 2021 11:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the...

Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep...

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for