You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's Altura Mining inks lithium supply deal with Chinese battery maker

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 1:03 PM

[BENGALURU] Lithium miner Altura Mining Ltd said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp, amid a decline in prices for the product.

Under the five-year binding offtake agreement, Altura will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate per annum to the Shanghai-listed company, it said in a statement.

The agreement, the latest to lock up supply from Australia's eight or so lithium producers and the first by Guandong Weiha, comes at a time of depressed prices due to oversupply following a change by China to its EV subsidy regime.

Altura's shares jumped 10 per cent in early trade, posting their biggest intraday percentage gain in over 5 weeks, in a slightly weaker broader market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, the company reported robust production for the June quarter, churning out 42,402 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate - a key ingredient in battery making - against the 29,627 wet metric tonnes it produced in the March quarter.

All of Altura's current lithium offtake agreements are with Chinese firms, with Guangdong Weihua the fourth after Ganfeng Lithium, Lionergy and Shandong Ruifu.

The latest deal comes amid interest from battery makers in securing long-term agreements during the price downturn, ahead of an expected recovery into the next decade as EV sales boom.

In late July, Altura's key shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd raised its stake through a share placement, giving it 19.4 per cent of Altura.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brazil soy farmers spend more to exploit their trade war edge

Some very hungry cows may rescue India from a giant sugar glut

Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Oil rises as US crude stocks fall again, Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly