You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's APA recommends Hong Kong firm CKI's buyout deal

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 7:00 AM

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest gas pipeline company APA Group on Monday recommended a A$12.98 billion (S$13 billion) buyout offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure, in the absence of a better offer.

If the deal goes through, APA shareholders will receive A$11.00 cash per share and make CK Infrastructure the major player in Australia's east coast gas pipeline network.

CK Infrastructure, leading a consortium with CK Asset Holdings and Power Assets Holdings, said it is seeking regulatory approval.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Sanctions on Iran give China lead in gas project

Caspian Sea nations to sign landmark deal

US federal agency halts all work on Atlantic Coast Pipeline after judges revoke permits

Indian Oil's quarterly profit jumps as refining margin doubles

Cheniere signs 25-year LNG sales deal with Taiwan's CPC

Gold puts up a fight as selloff slows near key US$1,200 level

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications
4 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BT_20180813_JQMONEY13D6OY_3529598.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

MoneySmart plans 2020 IPO, acquisition also on the cards

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_manhattan_130818_15.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

Lower fund expenses a trend in US, Europe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening