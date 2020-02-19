Australia's Caltex receives takeover offer from Britain's EG Group

Caltex Australia said on Wednesday that Britain's EG Group had offered to acquire the company for A$3.9 billion (S$3.63 billion) in cash and separate shares to be issued in a newly listed company on the local stock exchange.

The offer from the British retailer includes the sum to buy Caltex's convenience retail business and a stake in a new company, Ampol, under which the remaining assets of Caltex would be bundled.

REUTERS