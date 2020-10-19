You are here

Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund Elliott Management, valuing the unit Thiess at A$4.3 billion (S$4.14 billion).

CIMIC expects a pre-tax gain on the stake sale of around A$2.2 billion and a post-tax gain of around A$1.4 billion.

REUTERS

