Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott
[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund Elliott Management, valuing the unit Thiess at A$4.3 billion (S$4.14 billion).
CIMIC expects a pre-tax gain on the stake sale of around A$2.2 billion and a post-tax gain of around A$1.4 billion.
