You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's iron ore ports cleared ahead of cyclone

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 4:13 PM

wh_Australia's iron ore _250137.jpg
Australia's key iron exporting ports have been cleared ahead of a cyclone that is due to make landfall on Saturday, the port authority said on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MELBOURN] Australia's key iron exporting ports have been cleared ahead of a cyclone that is due to make landfall on Saturday, the port authority said on Friday.

"The Port of Port Hedland has moved to Cyclone Alert Stage 3 – Clear Port," Pilbara Ports Authority said in a notice.

"The Port Of Dampier has completed Stage 3 – Clear Port and will be moving to shut down," it said.

Port Hedland is the world's biggest export point for iron ore and is used by BHP Group, Fortescue and billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, while Rio Tinto exports out of Port of Dampier.

BHP and Rio Tinto said on Thursday they were monitoring the situation and making preparations ahead of Saturday, when a tropical low off the coast of Western Australia was forecast to develop into a category 3 cyclone that was set to make landfall in the Pilbara area.

SEE ALSO

There's no place like Kangaroo Island. Can it survive Australia's wildfires?

"Gales expected on the Pilbara coast this evening or overnight," the Bureau of Meteorology said in an alert on Friday. "Destructive winds to commence on the coast Saturday morning," the bureau added.

Rio shipped out 327.4 million tonnes of the steel making ingredient last year, while BHP shipped out 240 million tonnes and Fortescue shipped out 173.5 million tonnes.

A series of cyclones last year crimped exports in the first quarter.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Nippon Steel may halt Wakayama blast furnace as competition looms: report

Malaysia delays largest palm meet to June over coronavirus outbreak

Gold steady as shares lose ground on fears of virus impact on growth

Malaysia delays largest palm meet to June over coronavirus outbreak

China reneges on commodity deals, worsens global trade chaos

Shell to build its first solar farm in Australia

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Friday.

Feb 7, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Death of Chinese doctor fuels anger, demands for change

[BEIJING] The death of a whistleblowing doctor whose early warnings about China's new coronavirus outbreak were...

Feb 7, 2020 04:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Nippon Steel may halt Wakayama blast furnace as competition looms: report

[TOKYO] Japan's Nippon Steel Corp, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, could halt one of the two blast furnaces in...

Feb 7, 2020 04:10 PM
Stocks

China: Stocks set for worst week in 9 months amid virus fears

[HONG KONG] China stocks fell on Friday, heading for their worst week since May, as a sharply rising death toll from...

Feb 7, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Britain getting ready to scale up negative-emissions technology

[LONDON] British companies are preparing for the UK government to decide how to spend more than US$1 billion on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly