You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's New Century takes aim at Vale's New Caledonia assets

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 2:01 PM

[MELBOURNE] Australia's New Century Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to buy its nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Vale said it received non-binding offers in April after putting them up for sale in December as the operation faced technical setbacks, a chemical spill and protests.

Australian zinc miner New Century said it would conduct due-diligence exclusively to buy the unit that owns and operates the Goro nickel and cobalt mine which also has a processing plant and a port facility.

New Century Managing Director Pat Walta said it planned to decommission the troubled refinery and move to producing a mixed hydroxide product, a staple of the battery industry, as well as simplifying the plant's feed.

"This is about Vale ensuring they leave a positive legacy behind ... they are prepared to put up the financial incentive to get that process done," he told Reuters.

SEE ALSO

'Sunshine to Asia' power plan moves forward with cable contract

Financial details of the deal were not provided but Vale said it would book a US$400 million impairment on any sale.

Revised operations are designed to maximise efficiency and production while lowering costs, noted brokerage RBC.

"Therein lies the potential value upside for a project that has scale but has struggled to operate at a competitive cost base since its commencement," it said in a note to clients.

New Century has not been able to manage promised zinc recoveries at the operations it bought from MMG Ltd in 2017. Its shares fell 26 per cent on Tuesday before cutting losses to be down 4 per cent.

The acquisition would make New Century a major supplier of nickel, and cobalt that has not been sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's biggest supplier.

Australian nickel miner IGO Ltd, which became New Century's top shareholder in April, supported the deal, New Century added.

In February, Vale reported a fourth-quarter net loss largely due to a US$2.51 billion impairment it took at the New Caledonia operations, where it also slashed full-year expected production.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US drilling industry says offshore ban would crush jobs, government revenues

Brazil to begin exporting beef to Thailand: Ministry

First Iranian oil tanker docks in Venezuela

Oil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts

Oil gains as virus lockdowns ease, boosting hopes for demand pick-up

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month following...

May 26, 2020 01:09 PM
Transport

Hong Kong airport to resume limited transit services

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will partly resume transit services at its international airport next week, the city's leader...

May 26, 2020 12:42 PM
SME

Carousell rolls out 1,000 help packages to assist heartland merchants in digitalisation

SINGAPORE-BASED online marketplace Carousell is offering 1,000 help packages to heartland retailers and service...

May 26, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Klook turns focus to domestic offerings, launches Klook Home amid Covid-19

TRAVEL booking startup Klook on Monday announced the launch of its new home-based experiences initiative...

May 26, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

[BEIJING] China's ramp-up of mask production to counter the coronavirus outbreak has claimed unlikely victims -...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.