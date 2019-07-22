You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's Northern Minerals raises A$30m for rare earths expansion

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 9:22 AM

[MELBOURNE] Australian rare earths developer Northern Minerals said on Monday it has raised A$30 million (S$28.8 million) from shareholders to fund expansion at its Browns Range project after trade tensions refocused interest in the industry.

The developer has received commitments from Australian and overseas investors for the rights issue to fund further exploration, an ore sorting machine, and an examination of whether it can move more production onshore, it said in a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Northern Minerals is among Australia's most advanced development projects for rare earths, a group of 17 minerals critical to high tech industries and defence.

The industry had been suffering from a lack of investment until trade tensions this year stoked demand for supply from outside of top producer China after China's state media implied it could curb exports to the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The programme expansion and acceleration is a result of significantly increased levels of interest in the company and the Browns Range Project from a number of parties, including potential customers, investors and government bodies in Australia and the US," the company said.

The price of dysprosium, used in industrial magnets, had rise by about 55 per cent in 2019, it added.

Although China contains only a third of the world's rare earth reserves, it accounts for 80 percent of US imports of the minerals. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil extends rally after Iran seizes UK tanker, Libya disruption

UK's Hunt speaks to German, French counterparts on seized tanker: statement

British PM to hold emergency meeting on seized tanker

How a Middle East conflict could hit commodities markets

Hedge funds eye oil bets as Middle East tensions rise

High stakes in gas standoff between Cyprus and Turkey

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Young and not so upwardly mobile
4 Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements
5 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

Must Read

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BP_sustainable_220719_2.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Growth opportunities aplenty for sustainable finance

BP_CapitaLand_220719_36.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sinostar PEC, Secura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly