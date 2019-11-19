You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's Woodside sees reserve base tripling as new projects progress

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 12:41 PM

nz_woodside_191176.jpg
Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday laid out plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base as it pursues projects worth over US$36 billion in Australia, Senegal and Myanmar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday laid out plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base as it pursues projects worth over US$36 billion in Australia, Senegal and Myanmar.

Success in those projects would result in its reserve base reaching 3.7 billion barrels over the next seven years and help Woodside expand production by 6 per cent a year over the next decade, it said.

"We believe we now have a compelling growth story," Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman told an analysts briefing in Sydney.

Mr Coleman's comments highlight Woodside's bullish view as crunch time approaches on major projects. Woodside and its partners are due to make decisions on whether to go ahead with the Sangomar oil project off Senegal by the end of this year, the Scarborough gas project off Western Australia in early 2020 and the massive Browse gas project in the first half of 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Scarborough project took a big step forward this week, with Woodside and partner BHP Group agreeing on a tolling price for processing gas from the field through Woodside's Pluto LNG plant.

SEE ALSO

Australia takes aim at oil and gas industry in tax review

With the tolling agreement and contractor terms largely locked in, Mr Coleman said the main challenge for the US$11.4 billion Scarborough project is lining up contracts to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"The biggest risk for us now is market risk and understanding what the LNG price will be," he said.

Spot LNG prices in Asia are around half the price they were a year ago due to an influx of new supply from the United States and Australia. Mr Coleman said he expects the glut to turn to undersupply as early as 2024.

To help fund Woodside's huge spending plans, the company plans to sell a 50 per cent stake in the new 5 million tonnes a year processing unit it will be adding at the Pluto plant.

At the same time, Woodside intends to sell down its 75 per cent stake in Scarborough, but Mr Coleman said the company would not rush, looking to make sure it gets the best value after recently increasing its reserve estimate by 52 per cent.

He said Woodside "could very well" retain more than a 50 per cent stake in the field, which is roughly the size of Singapore.

"When you are in a world class asset you don't sell down willingly," he told reporters after the investor briefing.

Several international companies expressed interest in a stake this year, but their offers were highly conditional. With the toll and construction costs more certain now, Mr Coleman said Woodside would reopen talks with potential partners.

BHP said in emailed comments that it plans to maintain its stake at 25 per cent, having given up an option to increase it to 35 per cent.

Woodside confirmed that costs on the Sangomar project, previously called SNE, in Senegal had increased by 40 per cent to US$4.2 billion, as reported by its minority partner FAR Ltd, adding that they are nearing a final investment decision for the oil development.

Woodside said it remains on track to produce 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 -minister

Australia signs critical minerals research pact with US

Senoko Energy clarifies it does not need government financial aid

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

Oil prices fall more than 1% on trade talks uncertainty

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 12:44 PM
Banking & Finance

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it was stepping up monitoring of National Australia Bank (...

Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reasserted the independence of the US central bank during White...

Nov 19, 2019 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

[WELLINGTON] Foreign investors hoping to buy New Zealand's strategic assets will now have to convince the government...

Nov 19, 2019 12:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 -minister

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, will enforce...

Nov 19, 2019 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

One dead, 11 missing in South Korean fishing boat blaze

[SEOUL] One fisherman was killed and 11 others reported missing after their boat caught fire off South Korea's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly