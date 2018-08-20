You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Bangladesh starts operations at country's first LNG terminal

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 2:48 PM

[DHAKA] Bangladesh has started operations at the country's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the country's energy minister said on Monday, following delays related to technical problems and bad weather.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), which arrived in Bangladesh in April to offload its maiden cargo of LNG from Qatar and moor permanently as an import terminal, began operations on Saturday. It was initially expected to start in May.

The start-up will allow Bangladesh to import LNG to offset falling domestic gas production, feeding industrial demand and power generation in a nation where 30 percent go without electricity.

Since its arrival at Moheshkhali, near Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh, in April, bad weather has hampered the FSRU's efforts to dock properly, connect to the import infrastructure and offload its first cargo of Qatari LNG, officials have said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FSRU initially started operations last week but had to call a halt due to a leak in an onshore facility, a source told Reuters.

"We have started the process of feeding the gas to the grid," Nasrul Hamid, Bangladesh's state minister for energy and power told Reuters on Monday.

"This is a first step and we are taking more initiatives to meet growing consumption needs and feed the expanding economy."

The Excellence FSRU is operated by privately owned U.S. company Excelerate which had declared force majeure on the project due to the delays. Declaring force majeure absolves a company from responsibility for delays to fulfilling contracts due to circumstances beyond its control.

Asked about the force majeure, an official at state-owned national oil company Petrobangla said "everything will be resolved as per the agreement".

The country of 165 million people relies on its gas resources for 70 per cent of energy production but as demand has risen its falling supply has struggled to keep up, prompting it to consider a host of LNG projects.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue's annual profit halves

Alliance Mineral swears in executive chairman

Oil prices edge down on worries over slowing economic growth

Top ship-fuel market needs more than Mideast flow to ease crunch

Noble's founder will not take board seat as executive director in restructured firm

Massive bear positions in US futures, options help push gold down

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening