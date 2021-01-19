You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
SUBSCRIBERS

Bargain hunting by hoarders, jewellers could send gold price up again

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

London

THE 2020 surge in investment and speculative holdings of gold is a mixed blessing for price prospects this year.

The reason is that investors have been taking profits after the heady price increase in 2020. They originally purchased gold because of the pandemic, geopolitical...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Digital gold startup Bullion Asset Management raises US$1.3m led by ASX-listed Theta

IEA says oil, gas methane emissions down 10% in 2020 as output fell

Shift to renewable energy eases key environmental burdens, EU says

Total inks US$2.5b deal to add 20% stake in Adani Green

India's fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

Californians face unprecedented fire blackouts in January

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for