You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Battle heats up for Australia's Infigen as suitors raise bids

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 11:46 AM

AB_infigen_290620.jpg
A bidding war for Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy heated up on Monday, with Spain's Iberdrola raising its bid to A$856 million (S$818.3 million), shortly after Philippine conglomerate Ayala hiked its offer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A bidding war for Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy heated up on Monday, with Spain's Iberdrola raising its bid to A$856 million (S$818.3 million), shortly after Philippine conglomerate Ayala hiked its offer.

Philippines-based UAC Energy, a joint venture of Ayala's AC Energy and Hong Kong-based UPC Renewables Group, revised its cash offer to A$0.86 per share from A$0.80 per share earlier on Monday, matching Iberdrola's initial bid.

UAC also declared its bid free of conditions which had irked Infigen.

Iberdrola responded immediately by sweetening its offer by 3 cents to A$0.89 a share, a touch above Infigen's close on Friday of A$0.885, valuing the renewables firm at A$856 million.

Infigen shares jumped 4 per cent to trade at A$0.92, indicating investors expect both suitors to improved their bids.

SEE ALSO

SGX buys rest of BidFX for US$128m in cash

Infigen said it was considering developments on both the offers and advised shareholders not to take any action.

Analysts had forecast a bidding war as the firms tussle for Infigen's seven wind farms and a large pipeline of projects which it recently put on hold.

Iberdrola and UAC pounced on Infigen after its share price slumped due to falling power prices in Australia and challenges facing wind and solar firms hooking up projects to a shaky grid.

UAC has already secured approval for its bid from Australia's foreign investment board, at a time when the country has introduced tougher policies to monitor foreign investments as interest rises for troubled Australian assets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infigen earlier backed Iberdrola's offer, as the bid from the Spanish company was 7.5 per cent higher with fewer conditions.

"We think that Iberdrola may need to reduce the conditions in its offer or offer a higher offer price in order to make its offer clearly superior and retain the Infigen recommendation," RBC analysts said in a note.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls in second straight session as virus cools demand

Halcyon Agri founding chief executive Robert Meyer retires

Nam Cheong unable to pay interest on loan amid 'severe' cash flow constraints

China confusion leaves scrap metal stranded overseas

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Philippines drops multinational rice purchase as Vietnam resumes exports

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 12:02 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets track Wall Street drop as new virus cases spike

[HONG KONG] Asian equity markets fell on Monday after a surge in coronavirus infections in several countries,...

Jun 29, 2020 11:55 AM
Garage

GoBear, Mambu, CredoLab team up to accelerate Asia lending business

FINANCIAL services startup GoBear will partner cloud banking platform Mambu and alternative credit scoring provider...

Jun 29, 2020 11:49 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro to roll out 'fastest DC fast charger' for EVs in Singapore from July 1

COMFORTDELGRO on Monday said it will roll out "Singapore's fastest public commercial direct current (DC) charger"...

Jun 29, 2020 11:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on Yanlord with 'outperform' on resilient China property market

KGI Securities on Monday initiated coverage on Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group with an "outperform"...

Jun 29, 2020 11:33 AM
Life & Culture

Half of Tokyo residents oppose Olympics in 2021: poll

[TOKYO] Just over half of Tokyo's residents don't think the postponed 2020 Olympics should be held next year,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.