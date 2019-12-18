You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP plans 'baby steps' return to commodities trading to cut transaction risk: sources

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 12:52 PM

nz_bhp_181219.jpg
Global miner BHP Group is feeling its way back into commodities trading, making a dedicated hire to help it manage a base metals book in Singapore as it seeks to boost returns and manage transaction risk, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Global miner BHP Group is feeling its way back into commodities trading, making a dedicated hire to help it manage a base metals book in Singapore as it seeks to boost returns and manage transaction risk, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The return to trading at the world's biggest listed miner for the first time since the mid-2000s will see it add trading capacity across copper, energy and iron ore divisions in what one of the people described as "baby steps".

The move comes several years after peer Anglo American moved into trading of concentrates including third party material, which industry sources say has met with some success.

BHP has hired Yuna Chang, formerly with mid-sized base metals trading house Concord Resources, to execute London Metal Exchange business, according to another person with direct knowledge of the matter. Chang did not respond to a request for comment made via LinkedIn.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BHP will not be launching a proprietary trading desk, said the sources, who declined to be identified because discussions on the matter were private. It wasn't immediately clear if BHP would extend credit to customers as part of the new trading arrangements.

SEE ALSO

Miner BHP Group's chief transformation officer to depart

A BHP spokesman said the miner remained focused on creating value with its customers and that it would "constantly assess the commercial options that support their requirements and helps us achieve our objectives".

It said it would continue to leverage its physical copper book which is set to grow as it brings its Spence expansion in Chile online.

BHP's previous commodities trading stretches back to when it merged with British peer Billiton in 2001, setting up a centralised marketing model across its operations in Singapore and The Hague.

The concept was to achieve consistent price realisation, said a person involved at the time, as it leveraged its physical production to launch proprietary trading within predetermined risk limits, around pricing, as well as concentrates and refined metal.

According to the person, who declined to be named because the matter was sensitive, Marius Kloppers, who had set up the scheme, abruptly dismantled it some five years later, before he became BHP's chief executive in 2007, as he focused on cutting operational risk, after a credit-related loss in freight and losses in thermal coal.

Australia's big miners are well known for not hedging their price risk, preferring that shareholder returns reflect the peaks and troughs of the commodities cycle.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

Oil rises further above US$65 on trade hopes, supply cuts

Japan industry ministry gets 45.9b yen extra budget to strengthen resource policy

China's oil imports are most world's ever seen and still growing

Palladium tops US$2,000; market watchers forecast further rise

The CEO trying to fix palm oil says he's no orangutan killer

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 12:44 PM
Technology

Nvidia touts chip deals with China's Alibaba, Baidu and Didi

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it has won a series of deals in which some of China's biggest...

Dec 18, 2019 12:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar awaits jobs data, kiwi at 1-week low as dairy prices falls

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar marked time on Wednesday ahead of monthly employment data later this week while its...

Dec 18, 2019 12:37 PM
Consumer

Thailand wants more first-time visitors as they spend more

[BANGKOK] Thailand will try to ease the pressure on tourism from a surging currency by targeting more first-time...

Dec 18, 2019 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong international students' fear and rebellion

[HONG KONG] Malaysian student Celia Cheng's first semester in Hong Kong began with being tear-gassed outside...

Dec 18, 2019 12:13 PM
Real Estate

Singapore home prices to grow 2% in 2020, 2021: Fitch Ratings 

SINGAPORE home prices are expected to show modest growth over the next two years, riding on macro-prudential...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly