You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP sells US oil and gas assets to BP for US$10.5b

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 8:27 AM

BP_BHP_270718_52.jpg
BHP said it expected to record a one-off post-tax charge of about US$2.8 billion in its full-year results due next month on account of the deals.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] The world's biggest miner BHP on Friday announced the sale of its US shale oil and gas assets to BP for US$10.5 billion, with its shareholders set for a windfall.

The Anglo-Australian firm spent US$20 billion in 2011 to acquire the assets, but the sector later experienced a fall in prices, hammering profits.

It prompted BHP to announce plans to exit the business last year.

With its net debt currently towards the lower end of its target range of US$10-US$15 billion, the money raised is expected to be returned to shareholders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are pleased that we have agreed to sell all of our shale assets in two simple transactions that provide certainty for shareholders and our employees," said BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie.

"The sale of our onshore US assets is consistent with our long-term plan to continue to simplify and strengthen our portfolio to generate shareholder value and returns for decades to come."

Under the deal, BP American Production Company, a subsidiary of the British giant, will acquire Petrohawk Energy Corporation, which holds BHP's Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Permian assets, for US$10.5 billion.

In a separate transaction, a unit of the Merit Energy Company will buy BHP Billiton Petroleum (Arkansas) Inc. and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Fayetteville) for US$300 million.

Both sales are expected to be completed by the end of October.

BHP said it expected to record a one-off post-tax charge of about US$2.8 billion in its full-year results due next month on account of the deals.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on US-EU trade talks, Red Sea shipping suspension

Brent oil price up as some Saudi Red Sea shipments suspended

S. Africa leaves door to future Russian nuclear power deal open

Gold prices edge lower as US dollar gains over yuan

Trump's boast of massive exports of LNG to Europe being undercut by Russia

Vedanta's smelter closure has hurt companies, put people out of jobs - exec

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

BP_SGfact_270718_3.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Jul 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

TEE International sees wider net loss of S$8.8m for FY18; Q4 loss narrows to S$1.25m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening