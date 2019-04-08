You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_BHP_080419_3.jpg
The world's biggest miner BHP Group is poised to cut over 700 white-collar jobs, The Australian newspaper reported, adding that the process could start as early as this week.
PHOTO: AFP

Melbourne

THE world's biggest miner BHP Group is poised to cut over 700 white-collar jobs, The Australian newspaper reported, adding that the process could start as early as this week.

BHP chief financial officer Peter Beaven recently revealed plans of cuts of up to 20 per cent to his 900-strong finance team at an internal town hall meeting, the newspaper said.

BHP's technology group will also face cuts in workforce as part of a restructuring that could see up to 30 per cent of its 2,000 Australian and Singaporean workforce leave the group, according to the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cuts are not targeted at the workforce operating BHP's global mines but will be part of its restructuring of "functional" sections in an attempt to streamline their operations, The Australian reported.

BHP will cut jobs in a continuing effort to reduce bureaucracy under a previously foreshadowed streamlining strategy, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for BHP declined to comment on The Australian report, but said the process of simplifying the business and support facilities has been underway for about a year.

"This work began about 12 months ago and is across functions including finance, human resources, technology and external affairs," the spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

The changes come less than six weeks after the mining giant announced a major shake-up of its senior management, with the promotion of three women to key positions on its executive leadership board and the appointment of a chief transformation officer.

On Tuesday, the company had said initial estimates indicated its iron ore production would take a hit of about six million to eight million tonnes after disruption and damage caused by tropical cyclone Veronica in late March.

BHP said its 2019 financial year production and unit cost guidance are under review because of the cyclone which hit Western Australia. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

BT_20190408_SPRIPPLE_3745883.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening