You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP to pay A$529m to Aussie taxman to resolve dispute over Singapore hub

Dispute concerns sales of miner's Australian commodities to its S'pore marketing business
Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BHP on Monday said it had signed an agreement with Australia's tax authorities to settle a long-running dispute over the global miner's operations in Singapore.

As part of the deal, the world's largest miner will pay a total of about A$529 million (S$531 million) in additional taxes on income for 2003 to 2018, BHP said in a statement.

The Melbourne-based miner has already paid A$328 million of that.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dispute was regarding the amount of Australian tax payable from sales of BHP's Australian commodities to its Singapore marketing business.

"This is an important agreement and we are pleased to resolve this long-standing matter," BHP CFO Peter Beaven said.

Additionally, BHP will raise its stake in BHP Billiton Marketing AG, which is the main company conducting the miner's Singapore marketing business, to 100 per cent from 58 per cent.

"The change in ownership will make all profits made in Singapore from Australian assets owned by BHP fully subject to Australian tax, the miner added. (The deal) fully resolves the long-standing dispute... with no admission of tax avoidance by BHP, and provides certainty in relation to the future taxation treatment," BHP said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Coal producer Golden Energy and Resources bids for Stanmore Coal

Noble seeks life as smaller, coal-trading business

China's fight against smog makes palladium 2018's best metal

Oil price now controlled by just three men

China begins anti-dumping probe into Aussie barley as tensions simmer

China expands ban on waste imports

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
3 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening