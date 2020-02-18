You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP warns coronavirus could impact demand

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 8:39 AM

rk_BHP_180220.jpg
BHP, the world's biggest miner, warned Tuesday that demand for resources could be hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China unless the epidemic is contained by the end of March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] BHP, the world's biggest miner, warned Tuesday that demand for resources could be hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China unless the epidemic is contained by the end of March.

The resources giant warned demand for its products would likely dip as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, with oil, copper and steel use all set to decline unless if the disease continues to spread.

"If the viral outbreak is not demonstrably well contained within the March quarter, we expect to revise our expectations for economic and commodity demand growth downwards," it said in a statement.

More than 72,000 people have been infected by the virus that has killed over 1,800 people, the vast majority of them in China.

However, the company said it expected any impact to be temporary and BHP chief executive Mike Henry struck an upbeat note about the company's long-term outlook.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors

"Despite near term uncertainty - due to the coronavirus outbreak, trade policy and geopolitics - we remain convinced about the positive underlying fundamentals of our commodities," he said.

BHP issued the warning as it posted a US$4.8 billion profit for the six months to December 31, up from US$3.7 billion in the same period of 2018, largely on the back of higher iron ore prices.

Underlying profit - its preferred measure, which strips out one-off costs and is more closely watched by the market - rose 39 per cent to US$5.2 billion, due to strong commodity prices and increased production.

The company declared a final dividend of 65 US cents, which it said was its second-highest return to investors.

Meanwhile, Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto said it was resuming operations in Australia's Pilbara region after a destructive cyclone hit the area last week.

Tropical Cyclone Damien damaged roads, power lines and cut communications across the mining hub, causing Rio Tinto to downgrade its iron ore export expectations for 2020 by up to 20 million tonnes.

The company said it was working with customers to minimise disruptions to supply.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

Miners welcome South Africa's plans to open up power generation

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic impact of the new virus outbreak...

Feb 18, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors

[HONG KONG] Tom Bennell's olive oil distribution business took a heavy beating during months of pro-democracy...

Feb 18, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

China's coronavirus death toll passes 1,800: government

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on Tuesday after 93 more people...

Feb 18, 2020 08:09 AM
Transport

'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis

[BALLYCOTTON, Ireland] A "ghost ship" drifting without a crew for more than a year washed ashore on Ireland's south...

Feb 18, 2020 07:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

[PARIS] Tomato plants in France's far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly