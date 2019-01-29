You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Billionaire Cheng family said to be exploring a bid for Varo Energy

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's billionaire Cheng family, which controls a real estate and jewelry empire, is exploring a bid for European fuel supplier Varo Energy BV, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The companies have held talks about a deal that could value Varo Energy, backed by investors including Carlyle Group LP, at about 2 billion euros (S$3.08 billion) including debt, according to the people.

No final agreements have been reached, and there's no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tycoon Henry Cheng has been pursuing acquisitions as he leads family-owned conglomerate Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Ltd. beyond its property roots. The group completed its first foray into Australian utilities with the 2017 purchase of power producer Alinta Energy Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg-compiled data shows. Last month, an arm of the family's New World Development Co. agreed to buy a Hong Kong insurer for US$2.75 billion.

Reggeborgh, a private Dutch investor, and Vitol Group, the world's biggest independent oil trader, also own stakes in Varo. In April, the company - which has a head office in Switzerland and is registered in the Netherlands - scrapped plans for an initial public offering due to unfavorable market conditions.

Representatives for Varo, Carlyle, Reggeborgh and Vitol declined to comment. A spokesman for the Chengs' publicly traded retail business, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., said she couldn't immediately comment on behalf of the family. A representative for their listed property flagship, New World Development, didn't immediately respond to e-mailed queries.

The proposed Amsterdam Stock Exchange listing may have valued Varo at as much as 2 billion euros, people familiar with the matter have said. Each of the company's three shareholders had planned to sell a third of their shares.

Varo runs hundreds of fuel stations throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. It also owns stakes in two refineries and controls about 3 million cubic meters of fuel-storage capacity, according to its website. The company had US$13.4 billion of revenue in 2017. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Olam wants its stock mojo back, but it won't be easy

Saudi Aramco to pay US$1.6b for 19.9% stake in Hyundai Oilbank

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

Indonesia palm oil tycoon who built US$9b empire dies at 98

Saudi Arabia remains confident that it will pump world's very last barrel of oil

Saudi says Venezuela crisis could hit oil market

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening