You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BP's US$1.1b deal marks first step into offshore wind

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:52 PM

file7brwxyaohb9s5nwp7vs.jpg
BP, the oil giant that announced a seismic strategy shift last month, made its first venture into offshore wind power with a US$1.1 billion purchase of US assets from Norway's Equinor.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] BP, the oil giant that announced a seismic strategy shift last month, made its first venture into offshore wind power with a US$1.1 billion purchase of US assets from Norway's Equinor.

The deal marks the start of an offshore-wind investment partnership in the region for the two companies, which have been at the forefront of the rapid changes in the oil industry as companies seek to adapt to the realities of climate change.

BP has taken the boldest steps so far in abandoning the oil-supermajor business model. Just six months after taking the helm, chief executive officer Bernard Looney said in August he'd shrink oil and gas output by 40 per cent over the next decade and spend as much as US$5 billion a year building one of the world's largest renewable-power businesses.

BP will receive a 50 per cent stake in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind developments off New York and Massachusetts, respectively, the companies said in two separate statements on Thursday. Equinor will retain 50 per cent in both, and continue to act as the operator.

Norway's state-controlled Equinor has so far been the most aggressive oil major in offshore wind, seeking to capitalise on its experience in operating big industrial projects at sea. It's now reaping the rewards of its early-mover status, Handelsbanken said in a note to clients. Equinor said it'll book a US$1 billion gain from the BP transaction.

SEE ALSO

BP books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate this year: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Norwegian company last year sold half its stake in a wind farm off Germany, recouping its initial investment. Bloomberg has also reported that it is in talks to reduce its stake in what will be the world's biggest offshore wind farm in the UK.

Equinor beefed up its climate strategy earlier this year, and incoming CEO Anders Opedal has vowed to increase the pace of the transition when he starts in November.

The Empire Wind project has a potential installed capacity of more than 2 gigawatts, and Beacon Wind more than 2.4 gigawatts. Together they'll be able to power more than 2 million homes. Equinor earlier estimated total investments in Empire Wind's first phase at about US$3 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

BHP to tie CEO bonus to success in cutting customer emissions

BP books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate this year: sources

Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus

AGV director in CAD probe unwilling to step down

Oil prices edge up off three-month lows, but demand concerns persist

SCI shares jump on Day 1 of ex-entitlements trade; Sembmarine inches lower

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 04:11 PM
Consumer

Reliance offers Amazon US$20b stake in retail arm

[BENGALURU] Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly US$20 billion...

Sep 10, 2020 04:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Negara holds interest rates on tentative signs of recovery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, holding fire...

Sep 10, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,229....

Sep 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

[LONDON] Standard Chartered on Thursday announced a string of changes to its organisational structure, forming one...

Sep 10, 2020 03:50 PM
Technology

Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan

[TOKYO] Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan's plan to improve...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.