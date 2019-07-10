You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 8:09 AM

nwy_ Vale SA_100719_34_2x.jpg
A Brazilian state judge on Tuesday convicted mining company Vale SA for damages caused by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRASILIA] A Brazilian state judge on Tuesday convicted mining company Vale SA for damages caused by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.

Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira ruled that Vale is responsible for fixing all the damages, although he did not set a monetary value for compensation, the Minas Gerais state court said on its website. It "is still not possible to quantify solely by technical-scientific criteria," the statement said.

The value "will not be limited to the dead, but also effects on the local and regional environment, in addition to economic activity in the affected regions," the statement quoted Nogueira as saying.

In a statement, Vale said it reaffirmed its "total commitment to fair and quick reparations for the damages caused to families, community infrastructure and the environment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 11 billion reais (S$4 billion) in Vale assets already frozen by courts will remain blocked, the court said.

A dam containing mining waste at a Vale facility in the town of Brumadinho collapsed on Jan 25, burying workers, residents and huge swaths of the environment in red-brown sludge. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on supply cuts, Mideast tensions; trade worries cap gains

An oil behemoth that's worth less than its energy reserves in the ground

ABB pays US$470m to offload solar inverter business

Swiss engineering firm ABB pays US$470m to offload solar business

Corn finally catches a weather break in the US

China iron ore futures approach record-high on supply worries

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

file744vfkjwvjbi6ozn7tb.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher wages, spiffy outfits fail to shift locals' mindset against F&B, retail jobs

BT_20190710_PDHL_3830876.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Transport

Empowering staff drives earnings growth for DHL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening