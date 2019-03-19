You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil court suspends operations at two more Vale dams

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 11:23 AM

[RIO DE JANEIRO] A Brazilian court has ordered Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, to suspend operations at two more dams, demanding that it prove the structures are stable.

The court decision dated Friday is the latest in a series of orders forcing Vale to halt operations at various dams that contain the muddy detritus of mining operations after one such barrier collapsed in January, killing some 300 people.

Vale has faced growing pressure to prove that its remaining dams are safe. The fatal disaster in the town of Brumadinho was the second of its kind in four years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company's iron ore production is expected to be 82.8 million tonnes, or 21 per cent, lower than was planned for the year due to the restrictions on its Brazil operations, including the planned decommissioning of all its upstream dams, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Karel Luketic, analyst for steel, iron ore and pulp at XP Investimentos, said on Monday he does not expect the impact on Vale's earnings to be as large because iron ore prices are rising, which could compensate for lower volumes.

The miner said in a statement that the latest suspension, impacting its Minervino and Cordao Nova Vista dams, will not have a significant impact on its operations. It said that mining waste was already being shipped to "other structures," which it did not identify.

Vale said on Friday it had received a court order to suspend activities at Ouro Preto dam.

Vale shares closed slightly lower in Sao Paulo, losing 0.18 per cent to 50.46 reais, in contrast to a rally in rival miners Rio Tinto and BHP.

The company's shares fell on the same day the Sao Paulo exchange's main index reached 100,000 for the first time.

The restrictions to Vale operations in Brazil seem to have impacted shipments, something that was not clear in the first weeks after the disaster in Brumadinho.

According to trade ministry data released on Monday, Brazil's iron ore shipments for the first two weeks of March were 1.29 million tonnes per day on average.

Shipments in February averaged 1.44 million tonnes per day while in March 2018 they averaged 1.42 million tonnes.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil closes in on 4-month highs on Opec cuts, US stock draw

Saudis urge Opec+ to stick with oil cuts as job not yet done

India's palm oil imports could jump to record high as prices fall: analyst

India's palm oil imports could jump to record as prices fall - analyst

Wastewater - private equity’s new black gold in US shale

Chinese delegation to visit Argentina to discuss stalled nuclear deal, says government source

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_190319_25.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

BP_Sheng Siong_190319_24.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening