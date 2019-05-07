You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil government could decree high revenue for Roraima electric line: sources

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 8:06 AM

lwx_ Jair Bolsonaro_070519_48.jpg
The government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is considering issuing a decree that would guarantee high revenues for the operator of a proposed electricity transmission line to the state of Roraima, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] The government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is considering issuing a decree that would guarantee high revenues for the operator of a proposed electricity transmission line to the state of Roraima, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Roraima is not connected to the rest of Brazil's electricity grid and has relied on Venezuela for electricity, with the state experiencing cuts to the power supply as its neighbor's economy collapses. Electricity firm Alupar Investimento SA and a subsidiary of state-owned Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, known as Eletrobras, banded together to win a bid for the project in 2011, but it has yet to receive an environmental license.

The decree would be designed to ensure the companies remain interested in the project despite regulatory delays, the sources said.

Alupar and Eletrobras have argued that the project is only feasible with an annual revenue of 396 million reais (S$136.04 million), one of the sources said, compared to the revenue of 121 million reais per year that the firms accepted in the bidding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Using methodology that electricity regulator Aneel has used in similar cases would indicate the annual revenue should rise to 200 million reais annually, the second source said.

As the crisis in Venezuela deepened, Bolsonaro in February declared the project to be "of national interest", which allows for some approvals to be fast tracked.

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry, Aneel, Eletrobras and Alupar declined to immediately comment on a possible decree.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brazil expects to collect at least US$47b in signing bonuses from oil auctions: official

US court grants stay in PDVSA US$182m debt cases due to Venezuela 'political situation'

Anadarko backs Occidental's revised US$38b bid, pressuring Chevron to respond

Oil bounces up on Iran concern after touching 1-month low on trade tensions

HKEX to launch US dollar-denominated mini contracts for base metals

Occidental seeks edge over Chevron with more cash

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
4 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

lwx_fed_070519_13.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sounds warning on high stock prices, corporate debt load

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening