You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil to begin exporting beef to Thailand: Ministry

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 10:48 AM

nz_brazilbeef_260555.jpg
Thailand has agreed to take imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, the second agricultural deal the two countries have reached in two weeks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Thailand has agreed to take imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, the second agricultural deal the two countries have reached in two weeks.

Five meatpacking plants in the states of Para, Rondonia, Goias, Mato Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul have been approved for exports, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not identify which companies own the plants or when imports will start.

Last week, the ministry announced an agreement for Thailand to take imports of Brazilian dairy products.

Thailand last year imported US$90 million of beef, half of it from Australia, which has a trade agreement with the Southeast Asian country, the ministry said.

Brazilian agricultural exports reached a record US$10.2 billion in April, it added, 25 per cent above the same month last year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

First Iranian oil tanker docks in Venezuela

Oil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts

Oil gains as virus lockdowns ease, boosting hopes for demand pick-up

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

China steel body, producers call for domestic iron ore output boost

Gold prices slip on rising US dollar, equities

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goal

[LOS ANGELES] The first test launch of a rocket that is released from a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet and then propels...

May 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Consumer

Masks too dangerous for children under 2, Japan medical group says

[TOKYO] Children under the age of two shouldn't wear masks because they can make breathing difficult and increase...

May 26, 2020 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

UK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown: Johnson

[LONDON] Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month,...

May 26, 2020 11:21 AM
Garage

UBS to start own venture capital fund in effort to digitise bank

[ZURICH] UBS Group is setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars of its own money to invest in fintech companies...

May 26, 2020 11:21 AM
Consumer

Mink infected two humans with coronavirus: Dutch gov't

[AMSTERDAM] Mink with the coronavirus have infected two people in the Netherlands in what are probably the first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.