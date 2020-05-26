Brazil to begin exporting beef to Thailand: Ministry

Thailand has agreed to take imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, the second agricultural deal the two countries have reached in two weeks.

[SAO PAULO] Thailand has agreed to take imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, the second agricultural deal the two countries have reached in two weeks.

Five meatpacking plants in the states of Para, Rondonia, Goias, Mato Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul have been approved for exports, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not identify which companies own the plants or when imports will start.

Last week, the ministry announced an agreement for Thailand to take imports of Brazilian dairy products.

Thailand last year imported US$90 million of beef, half of it from Australia, which has a trade agreement with the Southeast Asian country, the ministry said.

Brazilian agricultural exports reached a record US$10.2 billion in April, it added, 25 per cent above the same month last year.

REUTERS